 Bhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard

Bhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard

During the Design Appreciation Night 2024, several architects were honored for their outstanding contributions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Inauguration of Design Yatra and Design Appreciation Night 2024 in Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Bhopal Center organized a grand event on Saturday at Courtyard by  Marriott in the city featuring two key programs—the inauguration of the "Design Yatra" and the prestigious "Design Appreciation Night 2024." The event saw participation from architects, design professionals, and key figures from the architecture community across the state.

Akshay Selukar, Chairman of IIA Bhopal Center, shared that the "Design Yatra" is a new initiative showcasing unique designs from various architects across the country. These designs will be displayed in architecture colleges and public spaces, allowing students and others to study and enhance their creativity. The shortlisted entries for the IIA Awards were also exhibited during the Yatra. The primary objective of this initiative is to promote excellence in architecture and encourage creativity and innovation in society.

Read Also
Class 10th Student Abducted By Classmate, 4 Others In Bhopal
article-image
Several architects were honored on Design Appreciation Night 2024

Several architects were honored on Design Appreciation Night 2024 | FP Photo

During the Design Appreciation Night 2024, several architects were honored for their outstanding contributions. Architect Narayan Pathe was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, awards were given in various categories to architects including Divya Singhal, Gourav Upadhyay, Kulveer Singh, Mayooree Saxena, Monica Chouhan, Apoorv Gupta, Deepak Kumar, Saurabh Soni, Jaya Jain, Deepa Agrawal, Utkarsh Jain, Kamal Roop Singh, Deepak Jha, Navneet Pandey, Rohit Giri, Akshat Jain, Ayushi Tamrakar, S.M. Hussain, Anuja Srivastava, Ashutosh Nema, Hemangi Wallabh, and Anushka Jain for their exemplary designs.

FP Photo

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Offers Direct Admissions In Aviation, Hospitality Management Courses
article-image

A special lecture on parametric design was delivered by architect Jwalant Mahadevwala, who discussed the importance of the design process and innovation. He explained how parametric design can be used to construct better buildings in the future.

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests
'Harshest Punishment To Those Who Commit Atrocities On Women': PM Modi On Rising Crimes Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests
'We All Need To Do More': Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal On Country's Growth Prospects
'We All Need To Do More': Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal On Country's Growth Prospects
'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari Adhuri Kahani
'Piche Taali Baja Raha Tha': Paras Chhabra Reveals His Scenes Were Cut From Vidya Balan's Hamari Adhuri Kahani

This event was organized to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the IIA MP Chapter and served as an inspiring and memorable evening in the field of architecture. The purpose of this gathering was to recognize the works of architects who have made a positive impact on society through their design and innovation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard...

Bhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard...

Photography Exhibition: Prakash Hatwalne’s Works Win Heart Of Art Lovers In Bhopal

Photography Exhibition: Prakash Hatwalne’s Works Win Heart Of Art Lovers In Bhopal

Janmashtami 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Lord Krishna Across...

Janmashtami 2024: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Establishment Of Centres Dedicated To Lord Krishna Across...

MP August 25 Weather Updates: Red, Orange Alerts Issued For 14 Districts; Bhopal Reaches Seasonal...

MP August 25 Weather Updates: Red, Orange Alerts Issued For 14 Districts; Bhopal Reaches Seasonal...

Screws Tightened On Cycles, Scooties For Students; Relief For Madhya Pradesh Ministers’ Bungalow...

Screws Tightened On Cycles, Scooties For Students; Relief For Madhya Pradesh Ministers’ Bungalow...