Bhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard...

Inauguration of Design Yatra and Design Appreciation Night 2024 in Courtyard by Marriott, Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Bhopal Center organized a grand event on Saturday at Courtyard by Marriott in the city featuring two key programs—the inauguration of the "Design Yatra" and the prestigious "Design Appreciation Night 2024." The event saw participation from architects, design professionals, and key figures from the architecture community across the state.

Akshay Selukar, Chairman of IIA Bhopal Center, shared that the "Design Yatra" is a new initiative showcasing unique designs from various architects across the country. These designs will be displayed in architecture colleges and public spaces, allowing students and others to study and enhance their creativity. The shortlisted entries for the IIA Awards were also exhibited during the Yatra. The primary objective of this initiative is to promote excellence in architecture and encourage creativity and innovation in society.

Read Also Class 10th Student Abducted By Classmate, 4 Others In Bhopal

Several architects were honored on Design Appreciation Night 2024 | FP Photo

During the Design Appreciation Night 2024, several architects were honored for their outstanding contributions. Architect Narayan Pathe was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, awards were given in various categories to architects including Divya Singhal, Gourav Upadhyay, Kulveer Singh, Mayooree Saxena, Monica Chouhan, Apoorv Gupta, Deepak Kumar, Saurabh Soni, Jaya Jain, Deepa Agrawal, Utkarsh Jain, Kamal Roop Singh, Deepak Jha, Navneet Pandey, Rohit Giri, Akshat Jain, Ayushi Tamrakar, S.M. Hussain, Anuja Srivastava, Ashutosh Nema, Hemangi Wallabh, and Anushka Jain for their exemplary designs.

FP Photo

A special lecture on parametric design was delivered by architect Jwalant Mahadevwala, who discussed the importance of the design process and innovation. He explained how parametric design can be used to construct better buildings in the future.

This event was organized to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the IIA MP Chapter and served as an inspiring and memorable evening in the field of architecture. The purpose of this gathering was to recognize the works of architects who have made a positive impact on society through their design and innovation.