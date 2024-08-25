'Mann Ki Baat': 'Children's Nutrition A Priority For Country,' Says PM Modi In His Address While Urging Participation In Awareness Campaigns

New Delhi: In his 113th episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on Sunday that children's nutrition is a top priority for the country.

PM Modi highlighted various methods to promote nutrition awareness, including fairs, anaemia camps, seminars, and webinars, and urged people to actively participate in the upcoming 'Poshan Maah' campaign.

"Children's nutrition is a priority for the country. While the focus on their nutrition is year-round, there is one month when the entire country places special emphasis on it. That's why every year, from September 1st to September 30th, we observe 'Poshan Maah'. To raise awareness about nutrition, methods like nutrition fairs, anaemia camps, home visits for newborns, seminars, and webinars are used. In many places, a mother-and-child committee has also been established under Anganwadi," he said.

"Last year, the nutrition campaign was also linked to the new education policy. Through this campaign, 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi', the focus is on the balanced development of children. You should also join the nutrition awareness campaign in your area," PM Modi added.

PM Modi Heaps Praises On Sanitation Workers Of Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua For Turing 'Waste To Wealth' Message Into Reality

The Prime Minister also praised the sanitation workers in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua for turning the 'Waste to Wealth' message into reality.

"Something amazing is happening in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, which you must know about. Our sanitation workers have done wonders there. These brothers and sisters have shown that the message of 'Waste to Wealth' has become reality. This team has created impressive artwork from waste materials in a park in Jhabua. For this work, they collected plastic waste, used bottles, tyres, and pipes from the surrounding areas. These artworks include helicopters, cars, and cannons. Beautiful hanging flower pots and comfortable benches made from used tyres are also part of their creations. This team has embraced the mantra of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also encouraged people to recycle unused toys to help protect the environment.

"Friends, toy recycling is another area where we can work together. Many children get bored of their toys quickly, while there are other children for whom such toys are a luxury. Toys that your children no longer play with can be donated to places where they can still be useful. This is a good way to protect the environment. When we work together, we will strengthen the environment and advance the country," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also mentioned Indian Paralympic players and noted that our Divyang brothers and sisters have reached Paris, with 140 crore Indians cheering for them.