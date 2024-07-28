PM Modi Highlights Charaideo Moidam Of Assam In 112th Mann Ki Baat, Urges People To Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted Charaideo Moidam, a unique 700-year old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty of Assam, during the 112th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat.

Charaideo Moidam - The Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty has been announced for inclusion under the category of Cultural Property at the 46th World Heritage Committee meeting that is being held in New Delhi from July 21 to 31, 2024. This is the 43rd World Heritage site of India listed by UNESCO.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said, "Charaideo Moidam of Assam is being included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. This will be the 43rd site in India but the first site in the north east. Charaideo means 'a shining city on the hills'. This was the first capital of the Ahom Dynasty. People of the Ahom Dynasty traditionally kept the bodies of their ancestors and their valuables in Moidam."

असम के चराईदेउ मैदाम को UNESCO World Heritage Site में शामिल किया जा रहा है। इस लिस्ट में यह भारत की 43वीं, लेकिन Northeast की पहली साइट होगी।



चराईदेउ अहोम राजवंश की पहली राजधानी थी। अहोम राजवंश के लोग अपने पूर्वजों के शव और उनकी कीमती चीजों को पारंपरिक रूप से मैदाम में रखते थे।…

13वीं शताब्दी के शुरू होकर अहोम साम्राज्य 19वीं शताब्दी की शुरुआत तक चला। इतने लंबे कालखंड तक एक साम्राज्य का बने रहना बहुत बड़ी बात है।



शायद अहोम साम्राज्य के सिद्धांत और विश्वास इतने मजबूत थे कि उसने इस राजवंश को इतने समय तक कायम रखा।



- पीएम @narendramodi

About Moidam

Moidam is a hillok-like structure which is covered with soil on top and has one or more rooms below. This is a symbol of respect for the late kings and dignitaries of the Ahom empire, the Prime Minister mentioned.

The Prime Minister said that this way of showing respect to one's ancestors is very unique.

"Community worship was also performed at this place. Starting from the 13th century, this empire lasted till the beginning of the 19th century. It is a big acheivement for an empire to continue for such a long period. Perhaps the principles and beliefs of the Ahom empire were so strong that it kept this dynasty alive for so long," he said.

PM Modi On Ahom Warrior Lachit Borphukan

Recalling the statue unveiling earlier this year at Charaideo Moidam, PM Modi said, "I had the privilege of unveiling the tallest structure on March 9 this year of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage and bravery in Assam. You too should definitely include this site in your travel plans in the future."

इसी वर्ष 9 मार्च को मुझे अदम्य साहस और शौर्य के प्रतीक महान अहोम योद्धा लसित बोरफुकन की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा के अनावरण का सौभाग्य मिला था।



इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान अहोम समुदाय आध्यात्मिक परंपरा का पालन करते हुए मुझे अलग ही अनुभव हुआ था।



इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान अहोम समुदाय आध्यात्मिक परंपरा का पालन करते हुए मुझे अलग ही अनुभव हुआ था।

लसित मैदाम में अहोम समुदाय के पूर्वजों को…

PM Modi Lauds Participants Of The International Mathematics Olympiad

The Prime Minister also lauded the participants of the International Mathematics Olympiad and also interacted with them.

"A few days ago, the Olympics have also taken place in the world of mathematics - the International Mathematics Olympiad. Youth from more than 100 countries participated in the International Mathematics Olympiad and in the overall tally, our team has been successful in reaching the top five."

He also urged young math experts to take inspiration from them to enjoy mathematics.

About The Mann Ki Baat Programme

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio.