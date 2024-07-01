What's Special About The 'Karthumbi Umbrella' That PM Modi Highlighted During 'Mann Ki Baat'?

By: Rahul M | July 01, 2024
On June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for his monthly radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat'. This radio broadcast was his 111th episode of this series.
During the radio show, PM Modi gave recognition to the 'Karthumbi umbrellas', which are handmade by tribal women in Attappadi, Kerala.
As per Indian Express, the umbrella started in the year 2014 and adopted its name from a cultural group of tribal children from the Attappadi district.
The Karthumbi umbrella holds significant importance as it is handmade by these tribal women, and it is a source of income for them.
During the launch, an umbrella-making training session was provided to over 50 tribal women. Additionally, ten women were under expert training outside Attappadi.
Furthermore, these tribal women have handmade over 3 lakh umbrellas by now.
As the monsoon season is at its peak in different parts of India, Modi urges people to honour the handmade work and effort of the tribal women in Kerala.
