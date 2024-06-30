What Is Araku Coffee? Know About AP's Famous Coffee Mentioned By PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for his 111th episode of the monthly radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30, 2024. During the show, he honoured the flavours and importance of Araku Coffee from Andhra Pradesh.
During the radio broadcast, he shared a photo where he was having coffee with the state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Along with them, state governor ESL Narasimha was also present.
What is Araku Coffee?
Araku Coffee's name is derived from the Araku Valley, a verdant valley in Andhra Pradesh, India. The coffee is grown in the valley's protected ecosystem, which provides the perfect conditions for the coffee growth.
Due to its iron-rich soil and hot temperature in the Araku Valley, the coffee ripes slowly, resulting in a flavourful, rich scent. Araku Coffee is known to have a rich and mouth-watering taste with a sweet aroma.
PM Modi on Araku Coffee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to X and honoured the importance of Andhra Pradesh's Akaru Coffee. He wrote, "If you're a coffee lover in any part of the world, I invite you to taste the coffee from Akaru in Andhra Pradesh. It'll leave you spellbound."
He also highlighted Araku Coffee's popularity, emphasising its presence at the G20 Summit hosted last year in September in Delhi, India.
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, also highlighted the importance of Araku Coffee through his latest X post, where he wrote, "Truly matchless! Andhra Pradesh's GI-tagged Araku Coffee is empowering tribals and strengthening brand India globally."