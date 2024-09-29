 'Listeners Are Real Anchors Of This Program,' Says PM Modi On 10 Years Of 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 114th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' expressed gratitude to listeners as the program marks its 10th anniversary. He highlighted the demand for positive stories and urged citizens to join the Swachh Bharat Mission, emphasizing cleanliness as a continuous, collective effort.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show 'Mann ki Baat' is set to complete ten years on October 3, he thanked the listeners of the program for being the "real anchors".

On 114th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi said, "The listeners of Mann Ki Baat are the real anchors of this program. A commonly held belief has become so ingrained that as long as there are no spicy or negative conversations, it does not receive much attention. But Mann Ki Baat has proved that how hungry the people of the country are, for positive information. People like positive stories, inspiring examples, encouraging stories very much".

On 10 years of Mann Ki Baat program, he said, "The 10 year long journey of Mann Ki Baat has created a garland of sorts in which, every episode encompasses new sagas, new records; new personalities get added to it. Whatever work is taking place in our society with a sense of collectiveness, it gets recognition through "Mann Ki Baat". My heart also swells with pride when I read the letters that come for "Mann Ki Baat"

While adressing countrymen on the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the countrymen to join the campaign for cleaniness under 'Swachh Bharat Mission.

"We have to connect as many people as possible with the ongoing campaign for cleanliness. And this is not a campaign for one day or one year; it is a task to be undertaken continuously for ages. This is work to be done until 'cleanliness' becomes our nature. I request all of you to take part in the cleanliness campaign along with your family, friends, neighbours or colleagues," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Congratulates Countrymen On The Success Of 'Swachh Bharat Mission'

He also congratulated the countrymen on the success of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

"Due to the success of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' the Waste to Wealth' mantra is becoming popular among people. People have started talking about Reduce, Reuse and Recycle," PM Modi added in the 114th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

