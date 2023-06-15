Manipur: Tribal Forum Urges Supreme Court To Let Indian Army Take Full Control Of Violence Hit State

Indian Army had organised a mega medical camp at affected bordering villages & relief camps at Oksumbung and Torongloabi in Manipur on June 5. | ANI

The tribal forum on Thursday urged the Supreme Court in a fresh interlocutory application to direct the Indian Army to take full control of the riot-torn Manipur as it says assurances of Centre and the CM are meaningless as both "have embarked jointly on a communal agenda for the ethnic cleansing of the Kukis."

Saying that the Kukis are being ethnically cleansed by an armed communal organisation, the IA prays for the protection of the tribe by the Indian Army since the State and its Police force are not trusted by the tribals. The organization argued that despite assurances given by the Solicitor General in the last hearing, no relief has been granted so far.

The IA states, "After the giving of these assurances over 81 Kukis were killed, 237 churches and 73 administration building/quarter were burnt and 141 villages destroyed and 31,410 Kukis displaced from their homes. Assurances of the authoityt are not useful anymore and made in a non-serious fashion and are not even intended to be implemented."



The forum also expressed disappointment with the assurances given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



It expressed no-confidence with the commission of inquiry constituted by the Centre under the head of former Gauhati HC CJ Ajai Lamba and prayed that it be quashed and replaced by a single-member commission comprising former Delhi High Court Chief Justice and Law Commission chairperson, AP Shah.