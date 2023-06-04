Manipur Violence: Amit Shah appeals to people to lift blockades at Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 highway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took to Twitter and appealed to the people of Manipur to lift blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. The Union Home Minister also requested civil society organisations to do the needful in bringing consensus in the ethnic violence hit state.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who wrapped up his 4-day visit to Manipur on June 1, had held a detailed press conference. Shah appealed for normalcy and togetherness in Manipur in his tweet. "Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state," said Shah in his tweet.

Appeal by Amit Shah on surrendering weapons

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had made an appeal to the people in the state to surrender the weapons. Soon, 140 weapons which were looted by the mob were surrendered. Shah had also announced that an extensive combing operation would be conducted from June 2.

According to a statement by the Manipur government issues on June 2, at least 98 people were killed and over 300 people were injured in the ethnic violence that rocked the state of Manipur for over a month now. The statement issued by the chief minister’s office also said that a total of 37, 450 people were in 272 relief camps as of June 2.

Change in police leadership in Manipur

Manipur also got a new DGP on Thursday as a major reshuffle was done in the state police department. The new DGP replaced P Doungel, who was transferred to the post of OSD (Home).

“Further, the Governor of Manipur is also pleased to order that Rajiv Singh. IPS (TR: 93) should take charge of the post of DGP, Manipur from Shri P. Doungel, IPS(MA:87) immediately upon joining the State Government. By orders and in the name of the Governor,” the Governor's order read.

Manipur Violence: Cause and genesis

The violence in Manipur broke out on May 3 after the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) came out on the streets to protest against the recent Manipur High Court order. The Manipur HC order had instructed the state government to send recommendation to the Central government in connection to demands made by the Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list. People from the Kuki community also protested against the court's order and joined the protests. The clashes that followed gripped the entire state and tensions prevail in the hilly state.