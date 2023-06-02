Manipur Violence: Day after Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal, multiple weapons surrendered; Watch video

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a detailed press conference on the Manipur violence on the last day of his four-day visit to the violence hit state, close to 140 weapons were surrendered till Friday evening. In the press conference covering several topics related to the ethnic violence, Shah made an appeal to those carrying arms to surrender it. announcement made by Shah stating that an extensive combing operation would be conducted from Friday.

Shah also informed that in order to establish peace between the clashing Meitei and Kuki communities, a peace committee will be formed under the governor and talk to both the groups. An announcement was also made by Shah stating that an extensive combing operation would be conducted from Friday. The Union Home Minister also added that action would be taken against those possessing weapons.

Manipur got a new DGP on Thursday as a major reshuffle was done in the state police department. He replaced P Doungel.

“Further, the Governor of Manipur is also pleased to order that Rajiv Singh. IPS (TR: 93) should take charge of the post of DGP, Manipur from Shri P. Doungel, IPS(MA:87) immediately upon joining the State Government. By orders and in the name of the Governor,” the Governor's order read.