Manipur Violence: Amid Union Govt's Bid to Contain Unrest, Police Chief Replaced

Manipur violence | PTI (representative photo)

Amidst ongoing violence in Manipur, Rajiv Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the northeastern state. This major reshuffle in police leadership comes as the state grapples with escalating violence that has claimed the lives of at least 80 individuals. The move is seen as an effort by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to balance local dynamics and avoid controversy. The current DGP, P Doungel, has been transferred to the Home Department, stated reports.

The government order corresponding to the transfers | Twitter

Appointment of Rajiv Singh and Government's Strategy

Rajiv Singh, previously serving as the Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was sent on an inter-cadre deputation to Manipur from the Centre on May 29. The government's decision to appoint a non-tribal, non-Meitei police chief is aimed at maintaining a balanced approach to local dynamics. This appointment follows the central government's appointment of former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government in response to the violence.

Judicial Probe and Peace Committee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a judicial probe into the clashes and the formation of a peace committee to address the ongoing crisis. The peace committee, led by Manipur's governor, Anusuiya Uikey, will comprise representatives from all political parties, the Kuki and Meitei communities, and social organizations. Mr Shah emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving the violence and expressed optimism about the situation normalizing soon.

Read Also Manipur Violence: Amit Shah assures CBI probe within next 15 days

CBI Probe and Background of Violence

The Home Minister also revealed plans for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur. The clashes initially erupted after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts on May 3, protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to smaller agitations.

Recent Escalation in Violence

After a period of relative calm, Manipur witnessed a sudden increase in clashes and firing between insurgents and security forces on a recent Sunday. The situation remains volatile, with the violence being described as a temporary phase fueled by misunderstandings.