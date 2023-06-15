Manipur Violence: State Minister Nemcha Kipgen's House Burnt By Mob In Imphal

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur's Imphal: Army deployed, curfew in place | ANI

An unruly crowd on Wednesday burnt down the house of Manipur's only woman minister. According to reports, BJP minister Nemcha Kipgen's house was set on fire by a mob on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, nobody from the minister's house was at home when the violent crowd set the house on fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is at least the second such incident of setting a political leader's house on fire or vandalising the property of a political leader. Earlier, PWD minister Govindas Konthoujam's house in Ningthoukhong was vandalised by a mob. Police and RAF personnel had to resort to using tear-gas to dispel the crowd.

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and at least nine people were killed and over 25 people injured after militants opened an attack in Khamelock village in Imphal East district. The armed militants fired indiscriminately at the villagers, police said on Wednesday.

The state of Manipur has been gripped by violence ever since clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki groups in April-May this year. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah was on a four day visit to Manipur and had taken an extensive presser listing out the measures to be taken to end the violence in the state. He had made an appeal to the groups to surrender their weapons and announced the formation of peace committee. However, things are still far from normal in Manipur.

(This is breaking news. More developments to follow)