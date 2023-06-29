Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Returns To Imphal After Convoy Stopped Near Bishnupur, Visuals Surface

Rahul after reaching Manipur | Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose convoy was stopped by police near Bishnupur fearing "violence", has returned to Imphal. Reports said that Rahul might take a chopper for his visit as was requested by the administration earlier. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Manipur, had reached Imphal on Thursday afternoon. The Congress leaders' convoy enroute to Churachandpur district was stopped at Bishnupur by police as a precautionary measure considering the possibility of any "untoward" incident.

"Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us?" Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, questioning the authorities stopping him from visiting Churachandpur district, which has been badly affected due to the violence that broke out after May 3.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Congress questioning the stopping of Rahul Gandhi's convoy. "Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur visit was vehemently opposed by many Civil Society Organisations & Student Unions in Manipur. Keeping this in mind the administration requested Rahul Gandhi to take helicopter to Churachandpur, rather than the road route, since various groups were protesting against his visit. Rahul was stubborn to take the road route," tweeted Sambit Patra.

The video of Rahul stopped by authorities has also surfaced and was shared on social media.

Congress also tweeted about Rahul's convoy allegedly stopped from moving ahead.

Even as Rahul reached the capital of the violence hit state, the BJP attacked Rahul and questioned the timing of his visit. BJP national spokesperson, Amit Malviya, took to Twitter and shared a long post, asking Rahul why didn't the Congress leader visit Manipur back in 2015-17 when incidents of violence had taken place.

Rahul Gandhi had left for Manipur early morning on Thursday and reached Imphal around noon.

BJP Attacks Rahul

The BJP trained its gun on Rahul's Manipur visit even before the Congress leader had reached the violence hit state. "Not once did Rahul Gandhi visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17, to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills – the Protection of Manipur People’s Bill, 2015, Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2015, and Manipur Shops and Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015..." wrote Malviya.

Rahul on talk to displaced people on his two-day visit

Rahul Gandhi on his two-day visit to the violence hit state will meet people displaced by the ethnic strife in relief camps and hold talks with civil society organisations during his two-day visit to the state from Thursday, a party source was quoted by news agency PTI.

Manipur hit by violence

The state of Manipur has seen widespread violence since May 3 after a rally in the state turned violent. The members of Meitei and Kuku community clashed with each other in ethnic clashes that has engulfed the entire state. Houses of at least two BJP leaders were set on fire and over 131 people have been killed and thousands displaced following the ethnic violence. Home Minister Amit Shah was on a four-day visit to the state and in a press conference had appealed for peace and stated out the measures taken by Union government to bring back the state to normalcy. However, the situation didn't improve much and the Union Home Minister called for an all party meeting last week to find a solution to the problem.