Watch: Manipur Students Union Blames Congress's 2012 Stand For Current Mess In State

Manipur Students Union Blames Congress | PTI (representational Pic)

Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to violence hit Manipur, the Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur from June 29-30. Rahul Gandhi is set to meet people displaced by the ethnic strife in relief camps and hold talks with civil society organisations during his two-day visit to the state from Thursday.

Secretary General of All Manipur Students Union in recent press conference said that the congress is responsible for present situation in the violence torn state.

He said, "We believe that the current situation in Manipur is a result of the political blunders committed by successive governments that have ruled Manipur and Congress party has a big role to play in that."

"In 2012, the Congress party deleted four Gram Panchayats and one Zila Parishad constituency which were part of the Imphal West district from the Manipur Panchayati Raj system and they were allotted to come under the autonomous district council of Kangopi district. It had further enhanced the dreamland of Kuki nation state", added the Secretary.

#WATCH | Secretary General of All Manipur Students Union, says "...We believe that the current situation in Manipur is a result of the political blunders committed by successive governments that have ruled Manipur and Congress party has a big role to play in that. In 2012, the… pic.twitter.com/gHCxOhtV3u — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023