Manipur Election 2022: Here's full list of candidates from BJP, Congress, NPP and NPF

Manipur is one of the five states upcoming with assembly elections, along Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Manipur assembly polls 2022 are to be held in two phases - voting on February 27 and March 3, while the results get declared on March 10.



The Manipur Congress on January 22 released its first list of 40 candidates selected by the party’s central election committee to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Given the current emotional scenario in Nagaland, the Congress in Manipur has vowed to push for "the immediate and complete removal of AFSPA" from the entire state if it is elected to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Take a look at list of candidates, right here:

The National People's Party on January 25 announced its first list of 20 candidates for scheduled assembly elections that included three sitting MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, contesting from their seats. The NPP had fielded its nominees in nine constituencies in the 2017 state polls and won four.



It had on January 23 released its election manifesto and promised the removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from Manipur. The party also focused on protection of rights of indigenous people.

Take a look at list of candidates, right here:

On January 26, the BJP central parliamentary board headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a green signal to the party’s initial list of candidates for the first phase of Manipur assembly polls.

However, the names aren't out yet. All eyes are now on the BJP announcing the list of candidates contesting the upcoming Manipur Assembly polls.

The Naga People's Front is likely to issue the list of its candidates for the coming Assembly election on February 2 at its central office, Kohima.

According to a functionary of the NPF, as many as 45 party ticket forms have been taken from the party's office of Manipur for 16 Assembly Constituencies. The local media suggests the Assembly Constituencies for which ticket forms have been taken include, 43-Phungyar, 44-Ukhrul, 45-Chingai, 41-Chandel, 42-Tengnoupal, 53-Tamenglong, 52-Tamei, 47-Karong, 48-Mao, 49-Tadubi, 40-Jiribam, 46-Saikul, 51-Saitu, 50-Kangpokpi, 57-Henglep and 58-Churachandpur Assembly Constituencies.

