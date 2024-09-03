 Manipur: 3 People Injured After Suspected Militants Drop 2 Explosives From Drones In Imphal West
Manipur: 3 People Injured After Suspected Militants Drop 2 Explosives From Drones In Imphal West

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Representational image of a drone

Imphal: Three persons including a 23-year-old-woman were injured after suspected militants launched a fresh bomb attack using a drone in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Tuesday.

"At least two explosives were dropped from a drone on Monday evening around 6.20 pm at a residential locality in which a woman and two others were injured," they said.

The woman was at her residence in Senjam Chirang locality when the bomb pierced through the corrugated iron roof sheets of her home and exploded, they said.

They injured have been admitted to hospital, the police said.

Indiscriminate Firing By The Militants

Militants also fired indiscriminately on the low-lying village of Sejam Chirang from hilltop positions of Kangpokpi district prompting retaliation by security forces, a police officer said.

article-image

The place is located hardly 3 km from Koutruk where two persons were killed and nine were injured in a similar drone bomb and gun attack on Sunday.

Manipur Police Recovers A Drone During Search Operations

Meanwhile, Manipur police in a statement said that a drone has been recovered from nearby Kharam Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district during search operations.

Search operations and area domination conducted by security forces at Kangchup Ponlen in Kangpokpi district led to the recovery of arms and explosives.

Ten 12-inch single-bore barrel rifles, one improvised mortar, nine improvised mortar barrels, twenty gelatin sticks, thirty detonators, two country-made rockets, and others were seized during the operations, the statement added.

