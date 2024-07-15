Manipur: CRPF Jawan From Bihar Killed, 3 Injured In Jiribam Ambush; CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack

Guwahati: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and three others, including a SubInspector (SI) -- a commando of Manipur Police -- sustained injuries in an ambush in Jiribam district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Ajay Kumar Jha, who hails from Bihar.
About The Incident
The incident took place when a combined security team, consisting of CRPF’s 20th Battalion and Manipur Police personnel, was approaching Monbung village to carry out a search operation linked to a previous firing incident. Unknown armed men ambushed them around 9:40 am.
Following the incident, additional security forces of Assam Rifles, Manipur police, BSF, and CRPF have been deployed for massive combing operations in the area.
The ambush comes amidst heightened tensions in Jiribam following recent clashes between the Meitei community and the Hmar tribes.
CM Biren Singh Condemns The Incident
Condemning the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed involvement of "suspected Kuki militants" in the Jiribam attack. Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister said, “I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack.”