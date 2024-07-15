 Manipur: CRPF Jawan From Bihar Killed, 3 Injured In Jiribam Ambush; CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur: CRPF Jawan From Bihar Killed, 3 Injured In Jiribam Ambush; CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack

Manipur: CRPF Jawan From Bihar Killed, 3 Injured In Jiribam Ambush; CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack

The ambush comes amidst heightened tensions in Jiribam following recent clashes between the Meitei community and the Hmar tribes.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Guwahati: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and three others, including a SubInspector (SI) -- a commando of Manipur Police -- sustained injuries in an ambush in Jiribam district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Ajay Kumar Jha, who hails from Bihar.

About The Incident

The incident took place when a combined security team, consisting of CRPF’s 20th Battalion and Manipur Police personnel, was approaching Monbung village to carry out a search operation linked to a previous firing incident. Unknown armed men ambushed them around 9:40 am.

Read Also
'Manipur Is Divided,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi; Shares Video Of His Visit To State
article-image

Following the incident, additional security forces of Assam Rifles, Manipur police, BSF, and CRPF have been deployed for massive combing operations in the area.

The ambush comes amidst heightened tensions in Jiribam following recent clashes between the Meitei community and the Hmar tribes.

Read Also
'PM Modi Should Come To Manipur To Give Solace To Violence- Affected People': Rahul Gandhi
article-image

CM Biren Singh Condemns The Incident

Condemning the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed involvement of "suspected Kuki militants" in the Jiribam attack. Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister said, “I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty shall not go in vain. I further extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased soldier, while praying for the speedy recovery of the ones injured during the attack.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur: CRPF Jawan From Bihar Killed, 3 Injured In Jiribam Ambush; CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack

Manipur: CRPF Jawan From Bihar Killed, 3 Injured In Jiribam Ambush; CM N Biren Singh Condemns Attack

'Reason Why Girls Don't Marry Bihari...': X User Makes Racist Remark Against MS Dhoni, Post Goes...

'Reason Why Girls Don't Marry Bihari...': X User Makes Racist Remark Against MS Dhoni, Post Goes...

UP: Fraudsters Loot ₹16 Cr From Nainital Bank's Noida Branch By Hacking Servers

UP: Fraudsters Loot ₹16 Cr From Nainital Bank's Noida Branch By Hacking Servers

Late Captain Anshuman Singh's Parents Want Indian Army To Change Next-of-Kin Rules, What Are They...

Late Captain Anshuman Singh's Parents Want Indian Army To Change Next-of-Kin Rules, What Are They...

Telangana Hit-&-Run Video: Man Dies After Speeding Car Tosses Him In Air While Crossing Highway In...

Telangana Hit-&-Run Video: Man Dies After Speeding Car Tosses Him In Air While Crossing Highway In...