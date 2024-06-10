Video: Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Security Convoy Attacked By Armed Militants In Kangpokpi; 1 Cop Injured

X

A team of advanced security personnel tasked with ensuring the safety of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during his visit to Jiribam tomorrow was ambushed by armed militants near T Laijang in Kangpokpi district at around 10:30 am on Monday.

Watch the video here :

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's advance security convoy ambushed by suspected Kuki insurgents en route to Jiribam, on the Assam border; Chief Minister scheduled to visit Jiribam on Tuesday; suspected Kuki insurgents had set homes of Meitei villagers in Jiribam on fire… pic.twitter.com/Z0OJYjFWnD — Debanish Achom (@debanishachom) June 10, 2024

As per preliminary reports, one security personnel sustained injuries during the militant attack. The injured has been identified as 32-year-old Moirangthem Ajesh, a resident of Bishnupur’s Thanga Ngaram Leikai. He received a bullet injury on the back of his right shoulder.

A joint operation team of police commandos and Assam Rifles is currently underway to retaliate and secure the area.

Singh, set to visit Jiribam tomorrow, had dispatched the advance team today to assess the safety and security situation in the region. However, it was interrupted by the ambush near Kotlen along National Highway 37.