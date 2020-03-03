Mandir Hum Hi Banayenge: 'Grand' Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be constructed by Larsen and Toubro

Now, on Tuesday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice-president Champat Rai revealed that Larsen and Toubro has been hired for the construction of the temple.

This is also a company that has been burdened with financial woes (after a fashion) in recent times. Take the company's partnership with Hyderabad Metro which is at present costing it Rs 1,300 crore per annum in interest. This, NVS Reddy, the MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited explains to The New Indian Express, has resulted in the cost of the project increasing every year. He added that the company was at present earning a revenue of Rs 480 crore every year.

But this is not the only problem. Despite posting reasonably strong order flows, and having fair revenue and profit growth in the last quarter of 2019, its stock remains near a three year low. A Livemint article, notes that January saw a very limited number of big tender awards, even in the insfrastructure segment. There were slim pickings among private sector announcements too. Additionally, a large chunk of Larsen and Toubro's order flows accrued from international markets.

It would seem however that the company's luck may be changing. Even aside from the rather significant Ram Mandir construction deal, the company on Tuesday said that it had won significant orders in India and overseas via the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction.