L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution business

New Delhi: Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro on Monday said the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged large orders from domestic as well as international clients.

The company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but according to its project classification, "large" orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in the Philippines, the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has won an order to construct a substation, in association with a prominent local player, that will cater to the growing demand for electricity in the metropolitan area of Manila.