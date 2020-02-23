Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya and participate in 'maha aarti' on March 7

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, where he will offer prayers to Lord Ram to mark the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him.
In a tweet, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will offer prayers to Lord Ram in the afternoon and participate in the 'maha aarti' on the banks of river Sarayu in the evening. Raut urged the Shiv sainiks to participate in the "historic event" in large numbers.
This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019.
Earlier in January, After Bharatiya Janata Party asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to take Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya with him, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut counter questioned the party, asking will BJP leaders take former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti with them on their visit to Ayodhya? Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena leader confirmed that Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on March 7 this year.
"On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram", said Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on January 22.
He also said that Ministers of alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany the Chief Minister. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed in November last year after the BJP failed to prove his majority in the State assembly.
(Inputs from Agencies)
