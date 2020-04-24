Mamata vs Governor heats up amid lockdown, WB Guv accuses CM of minority appeasement

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor has retaliated with a 37-point letter to the Chief Minister to send his message across. The letter seeks cooperation from Mamata to work in tandem to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can figure out that your entire strategy is crafted to deliberately divert people’s attention from your abject failure in combating and containing coronavirus in West Bengal. Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward that as regards a question about the Nizamuddin Markaz incident by a journalist, your reaction was “Do not ask communal questions.” This is most unfortunate and cannot be appreciated. You can appreciate that a perpetrator can never pose as a victim,” reads the letter. Towards the end of the letter, the Governor says that the state is facing several issues which are being sidetracked by taking a diversionary measure which is anti-people.
On Thursday, Mamata had written to the Governor referring to an SMS sent to her at 7:00 am in an unprecedented tone, tenor and language. Copies of two letters written by the Governor to the Chief Minister on earlier occasions were also attached. Mamata also alleges direct attacks being made at her and ministers and officers in the state administration.
“Your holding of press conferences against the state government itself of which you are governor. Your repeated and consistent interference in the constitutional dharma and even basic norms of decency between constitutional functionaries,” reads Mamata Banerjee’s letter.
Meanwhile Apurba Chandra who heads one of the two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams(IMCT) sent by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) for spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation, has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha. The letter questions the dismal condition of COVID-19 hospitals in the state and why dead bodies are lying around in the wards with normal patients due to the delay in furnishing a death certificate. The letter also questions low testing figures for the coronavirus.
The Mamata government is under pressure and is being accused of poor handling of the COVID-19 situation in the state with certain areas in Kolkata and Howrah being worst affected. The state administration, however, maintains it is doing it’s best in the given circumstances even as COVID-19 positives rises above 500.
