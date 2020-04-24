Mamata vs Governor heats up amid lockdown, WB Guv accuses CM of minority appeasement

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor has retaliated with a 37-point letter to the Chief Minister to send his message across. The letter seeks cooperation from Mamata to work in tandem to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can figure out that your entire strategy is crafted to deliberately divert people’s attention from your abject failure in combating and containing coronavirus in West Bengal. Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward that as regards a question about the Nizamuddin Markaz incident by a journalist, your reaction was “Do not ask communal questions.” This is most unfortunate and cannot be appreciated. You can appreciate that a perpetrator can never pose as a victim,” reads the letter. Towards the end of the letter, the Governor says that the state is facing several issues which are being sidetracked by taking a diversionary measure which is anti-people.

On Thursday, Mamata had written to the Governor referring to an SMS sent to her at 7:00 am in an unprecedented tone, tenor and language. Copies of two letters written by the Governor to the Chief Minister on earlier occasions were also attached. Mamata also alleges direct attacks being made at her and ministers and officers in the state administration.