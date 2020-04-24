Tamil Nadu Police acts very extra, drags unmasked youth into an ambulance with COVID-19 'patient'

In what has been hailed by many as a brilliant move, the Tamil Nadu police have received praise for the way they have treated lockdown violators across the state.
In a video that has gone viral, the cops are seen halting three boys on a bike who are neither wearing a mask nor are they wearing a helmet.
On asked why they aren’t wearing a mask, the boys are seen trying to be over smart with the police. However, the fun for the police begins when a woman officer asks the boys if they know the consequences of not wearing a mask.
The boys are then dragged into an ambulance where a ‘COVID-19 patients’ is bed-ridden. On seeing him, the boys try escaping, but are shoved into the ambulance. Some boys try escaping from the window, even as the patient gets up to try and explain that it’s a prank and a lesson for all violating lockdown rules.
Twitter, however, credited the cops for the ‘brilliant’ and innovative technique to keep people away from violating the lockdown. These are some of the reactions.
Notably, cops across India have done something unique to those who violate norms. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh police did an aarti of those individuals who violated coronavirus norms.
The Bengaluru police, too went out of their way to ensure people didn't violate lockdown norms. The police opted for the age old, albeit unconventional, style of enactment. To clarify, two police officials dressed up and pretended to be the virus, accosted a motorist (presumably symbolising anyone breaking the curfew) and then proceeded to turn him into one of them.
Naturally, the now infamous coronavirus helmets made a reappearance. Incidentally, this is how the virus was passed on -- one official transferred his green 'virus' helmet onto the motorist's head, while the other, garbed in a red version of the helmet, rode pillion.
