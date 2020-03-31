Watch: Bengaluru Police is way too extra while demonstrating how coronavirus spreads

How does the novel coronavirus spread? With people being asked to socially distance themselves and India under a lockdown, the Bengaluru City Police took it upon themselves to demonstrate.
But if you're thinking about animated videos or posters and the like, think again. The police opted for the age old, albeit unconventional, style of enactment. To clarify, two police officials dressed up and pretended to be the virus, accosted a motorist (presumably symbolising anyone breaking the curfew) and then proceeded to turn him into one of them.
Naturally, the now infamous coronavirus helmets made a reappearance. Incidentally, this is how the virus was passed on -- one official transferred his green 'virus' helmet onto the motorist's head, while the other, garbed in a red version of the helmet, rode pillion.
One could even interpret the latter to be an indication of how the virus clings to surfaces and can infect those who touch it.
Netizens have been rather amused by the video.
"And the award for Best Drama Show in Kannada goes to ... @BlrCityPolice" wrote a Twitter user.
"Superb display by Bengaluru traffic police to teach casual two wheeler riders," said another user.
"What all our forces have to do to wake people. I salute them for their efforts. Irony is, people still are not serious about the implications," wrote another.
"
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)