Watch: Bengaluru Police is way too extra while demonstrating how coronavirus spreads

How does the novel coronavirus spread? With people being asked to socially distance themselves and India under a lockdown, the Bengaluru City Police took it upon themselves to demonstrate.

But if you're thinking about animated videos or posters and the like, think again. The police opted for the age old, albeit unconventional, style of enactment. To clarify, two police officials dressed up and pretended to be the virus, accosted a motorist (presumably symbolising anyone breaking the curfew) and then proceeded to turn him into one of them.

Naturally, the now infamous coronavirus helmets made a reappearance. Incidentally, this is how the virus was passed on -- one official transferred his green 'virus' helmet onto the motorist's head, while the other, garbed in a red version of the helmet, rode pillion.

One could even interpret the latter to be an indication of how the virus clings to surfaces and can infect those who touch it.