UP police perform aarti of those violating lockdown in Kanpur

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur found a unique way to deal with people who venture during lockdown period. On Wednesday morning, policemen were seen performing 'aarti' of people who violated lockdown norms at Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur.
A video which was shared by news agency ANI, shows a police personnel performs 'aarti' of the violators. During the 'aarti' few young men were seen standing with bowed heads. A police officer who was present at the site was seen giving bananas to each to the violators.
After the video went viral on social media, some praised the police officials, while others slammed the people who had ventured out. One user said, "Very good. These people should understand about this worldwide pandemic situation." Another user said, "When people are highly motivated to abide *Maar ke badle maar* formula! This is the only way out then."
A total of 1,294 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the state of Uttar Pradesh, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 140 have been cured and discharged, while 20 persons have succumbed to coronavirus.
A total of 19,984 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 640 deaths. 3,870 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.
