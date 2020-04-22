UP police perform aarti of those violating lockdown in Kanpur

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur found a unique way to deal with people who venture during lockdown period. On Wednesday morning, policemen were seen performing 'aarti' of people who violated lockdown norms at Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur.

A video which was shared by news agency ANI, shows a police personnel performs 'aarti' of the violators. During the 'aarti' few young men were seen standing with bowed heads. A police officer who was present at the site was seen giving bananas to each to the violators.