Coronavirus in Mumbai: Thane cops resort to ‘Gandhigiri’, perform Aarti of morning walkers violating lockdown

Thane: Despite explaining people the dangers of roaming out several number of times, adamant fitness enthusiasts found it worth the risk to put lives on the line and go for a morning walk. Fed-up with the ‘Covidiots’, Thane Police on Tuesday performed Aarti of people who came out on road to perform their ritual of morning walk.

In a viral video in which showing that "aarti" were performed by Thane police, ten youngsters including a woman were seen standing with their heads bowed with shame. A woman constable, wearing a protective face mask, performed 'aarti' of the lockdown violators.

After this action, the violators promised the police that they will not go out for a walk again while the lockdown is in effect. While one of the police inspectors sang “Om Jay Jagdish Hare, Swami Jay Jagdish Hare, Bhaktjano ko Aakl de, corona virus janlewa hai. Lekin in logo ko samajh nhi rha hai.”

The number of coronavirus patients in Thane has breached the 150- mark. The police said that they got many complaints since few days from Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium in Thane and Hiranandani Meadows that the people were out on the street for morning walk.

Jitendra Rathod senior police inspector from Chitalsar police station said, "Resorting to lathi charge every time is not good. So, we found unique way to shame people who were flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules during the pandemic"