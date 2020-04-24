Palghar and COVID-19: How to battle communalism and coronavirus in one go

In worldwide polls to select the most popular bhajan (devotional song) of all time, one of the overwhelming favourites is “Mann tarapat Hari darshan ko aaj!” from the 1952 Hindi film, Baiju Bawra. Director Vijay Bhat put together an awe-inspiring trio of master poet-lyricist Shakeel Badayuni, maestro musician Naushad Ali and the heavenly voice of Mohamed Rafi to create a prayer that transcends human barriers and transports us into the realm of the Divine! This song is picturised on a venerable seer, who is ailing and bed ridden, but is motivated by love, music, archana and aradhana to actually walk out to embrace Baiju (Bharat Bhushan) singing at his door!

In a bizarre association, it was the face of this venerable guru that flashed on to my mind early this week as I saw a highly disturbing video of two frail, holy saints who were brought out of a humble abode at a remote village in Palghar. Words cannot describe what happened to them thereafter. I cannot believe that normal humans are capable of such actions. I found the contrast macabre. Where have we come as a society? Where is our humanity? Can we fall so low as to have a mob batter two frail gentlemen to death with sticks?

Over a hundred have been arrested. They deserve a trial as per law – Kasab got one. But will this reach its logical conclusion? First, why does it need to reach such a conclusion? Because, during times of stress – such as these- push always comes to shove. The baser instinct of man comes to the fore. The Lucifer in each one of us is no longer vigilantly guarded by us and escapes, unchecked, lurking about. The incident in Palghar is an illustration of the same. No doubt, in our urban swag, we may argue that these are “illiterate tribals” prone to rumour mongering – hello, many of us aren’t much better! Hence, the message must go out- clear and precise- that everyone has a right to what they hear, think or believe - no one has a right to take the law into their hands.