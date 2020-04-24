Palghar and COVID-19: How to battle communalism and coronavirus in one go

In worldwide polls to select the most popular bhajan (devotional song) of all time, one of the overwhelming favourites is “Mann tarapat Hari darshan ko aaj!” from the 1952 Hindi film, Baiju Bawra. Director Vijay Bhat put together an awe-inspiring trio of master poet-lyricist Shakeel Badayuni, maestro musician Naushad Ali and the heavenly voice of Mohamed Rafi to create a prayer that transcends human barriers and transports us into the realm of the Divine! This song is picturised on a venerable seer, who is ailing and bed ridden, but is motivated by love, music, archana and aradhana to actually walk out to embrace Baiju (Bharat Bhushan) singing at his door!
In a bizarre association, it was the face of this venerable guru that flashed on to my mind early this week as I saw a highly disturbing video of two frail, holy saints who were brought out of a humble abode at a remote village in Palghar. Words cannot describe what happened to them thereafter. I cannot believe that normal humans are capable of such actions. I found the contrast macabre. Where have we come as a society? Where is our humanity? Can we fall so low as to have a mob batter two frail gentlemen to death with sticks?
Over a hundred have been arrested. They deserve a trial as per law – Kasab got one. But will this reach its logical conclusion? First, why does it need to reach such a conclusion? Because, during times of stress – such as these- push always comes to shove. The baser instinct of man comes to the fore. The Lucifer in each one of us is no longer vigilantly guarded by us and escapes, unchecked, lurking about. The incident in Palghar is an illustration of the same. No doubt, in our urban swag, we may argue that these are “illiterate tribals” prone to rumour mongering – hello, many of us aren’t much better! Hence, the message must go out- clear and precise- that everyone has a right to what they hear, think or believe - no one has a right to take the law into their hands.
Common people are increasingly seen taking the law into their own hands. Whether at Palghar, or at Chennai, where the funeral of a neurosurgeon who died of COVID-19 was broken up and the pall bearers and family assaulted, or everywhere where we have had stones being pelted at health care workers, or at those transporting cattle. The question is- when do people take law into their hands? One, when they feel that they have been wronged and will not receive justice. Or, two, when they are “made to feel” that they have been wronged and will not receive justice. Which is why I worry that it may not reach its conclusion.
Already, some “thekedaars (contractors) of righteousness” have pushed it into the second mode - to “make” people of a particular community FEEL that they have been wronged. They tried their best to give it a communal colour - just as they have unfailingly done so with many other issues. Had you been following the story on social media, and some national channels (as unaccountable as social media), you might even have anticipated communal riots. This phenomenon is triggered by “thekedaars” of all communities; and these thekedaars are politicians, religious leaders and media - the internal Molotov Cocktail that threatens to ignite India in a thousand fires. The fuse is a time-tested model – “make people feel” they have been wronged and you can get them to do whatever you like. Feel, mind you, not think - letting people think can be counter-productive to this objective.
Emotions are lethal. Like all viruses, SARS-CoV 2, which causes COVID-19, has very limited resources of its own. It enters the human cell by latching on to the human ACE2 receptors. Once inside, it takes over and reorders the enzymes of the human cell to split its own (human) DNA (genetic material) and resources and, instead, allow the viral RNA (genetic material) to replicate a million times, to be released further. The rate of spreading infection thereafter (Ro) is about 2-3 people (about 10-12 for measles virus). The innocuous seeming “we-have-been-wronged virus” enters the human brain by latching on to religious/casteist receptors. Once inside, it takes over and reorders the emotions of the host to suspend its own (host) thought process, and, instead, allow the viral RNA to replicate a million times, to be further released multiple times.
The rate of (Ro) spreading rage, hatred and violence, thereafter, is unlimited. Here is the key- this viral RNA restructures everyone’s natural DNA to believe that an eye for an eye is right- and is the new normal. Hence, next when anyone “makes” you feel you have been wronged, you get re-infected even more easily, and you will immediately exhibit the same symptoms again and again, with greater ferocity. As long as this “virus” is loose in society, we will see this affecting everyone, leading to disaster. Our hospitals (read- those few remaining voices of reason, wisdom and peace) will soon be overwhelmed and there will be no help possible. The only protection against this virus is for people to develop effective antibodies- once we have been infected by thoughts which made us feel “wronged”, we have to remind ourselves that this is an external RNA and not our own, far superior, DNA.
Our antibodies have to prevent the viral RNA from repeatedly taking over our DNA- our DNA of reason, personal experience of a lifetime of friendships and peaceful intent. And block this virus from entering our brain again by realising that this “we-have-been-wronged” virus is not acting in our benefit but in its own. How do you enhance your immunity? A good diet of healthy, reasonable thoughts, regular exercise of fostering fine relationships with different communities and daily doses of helping each other go a long way in boosting one’s immunity. Of course, a hearty laugh and sound sleep are vital for vitality. Social Distancing from those who carry this virus is imperative, but combine that with emotional bonding- help those in need – even the carriers of the virus.
Many have got infected unknowingly and are suffering. Shaking hands may be avoided- mental hugs are great! Watch out for the asymptomatic ones. Remember to wash your minds with rational, reassuring thoughts 4-5 times a day for 20 seconds please. We have to develop a vaccine on the same principle - recognise this ‘we-have-been-wronged virus’ and prevent it from re-infecting us. These vaccines should be administered in our schools and colleges. Well, since it is a virus, it is bound to affect all of us sometime or the other. It will extract its terrible toll till it affects a certain proportion of the population. What will hopefully emerge is “herd immunity”, wherein antibodies to this virus in the majority will protect those who are as yet vulnerable. The majority here refers to adults of all communities, and minority, to all children.
Mind you, “we-have-been-wronged” virus specifically targets children – once infected, they serve as carriers for life. Over the years, we have been systematically targeted with a very high viral load- to make us believe that we have been wronged or that our religion/caste/community is in danger or being wronged. This wrong may have been done by others living or long dead, may be ongoing or done centuries ago, done by people and to people we may not even know. Some of it may be true and indeed justifiable; some of it, false.
However, once we fall prey to it, we tend to believe it more easily. Once we are infected, it is easy to turn that emotion into hatred. Once we reach the critical point of hatred, there is no turning back. A calm, peaceable society is gradually transformed into a tinder box. Full of emotion. Consumed by fear, rage, irrationality and a poor thought process. Always on the edge. Violence is but a rumour away. We have eradicated smallpox and polio and are fighting COVID-19 reasonably well.
So, is eradicating this “we-have-been-wronged virus” impossible? Not if we hold on to what another equally illustrious trio- magical lyricist Sahir Ludhiyanvi, melodious composer Pandit Jaidev and the voice of divinity, Lata Mangeshkar brought to us: “Allah tero naam, Eshwar tero naam, Sab ko sanmati de Bhagwan!” (In the name of all the Gods, may we be blessed with wisdom to live in agreement.)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)