National Panchayat Day: PM Modi speaks to village sarpanches; hails their work during COVID-19 pandemic

On National Panchayat Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the village heads via national video conferencing.

Hailing their role in not letting the virus spread in villages, PM Modi hailed the work done by the panchayats, and even launched a e-Gram Swaraj website to provide village panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their development plans.

“Just 6 years back, only 100 Panchayats had broadband connectivity. Today, 1.25 lakh Panchayats are connected with broadband. Number of CSCs has crossed 3 lakh. SWAMITVA yojana is a big step towards full digitisation of all villages,” PM Modi said

PM Modi added that India has witnessed the resillence of the Indians in the past 2-3 months during the coronavirus pandemic. “Despite odds and impediments, we have shown to the world that we are fighting it with full determination to win, without giving up,” PM Modi added.