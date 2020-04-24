Inside video of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s private office turned quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai

Besides that Shah Rukh also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the pandemic in the state. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra appreciated the actor for his help towards the healthcare workers.

The minister took to his handle and posted, “Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra”.

As a dutiful response, Khan also replied, “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy”.

The actor’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX recently announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the government in its COVID-19 fight. With an array of initiatives dispersed to diversify the effectiveness, this step has been welcomed by not just the industry peers and influencers but also, the social media and dignitaries.