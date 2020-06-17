Mamata snubs PM Modi, bunks CM meeting on COVID-19

On Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories over the COVID-19 outbreak. This is the sixth such interaction and alongside discussion about the situation emerging during Unlock 1.0, the Prime Minister also spoke about the recent violent altercation between Indian and Chinese troops.
At least 20 Indian Army officials had lost their lives earlier this week in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Reacting to the same, Modi on Wednesday said that while the country wanted peace, it was capable of giving a "befitting reply". The meeting with the CMs had begun with all participants observing a 2-minute silence in honour of the slain officials.
"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are most important. And no one can stop protecting our country. India wants peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked," he said.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Modi has interacted with the Chief Ministers of the other states. His virtual interaction on day two of his consultations with states is attended by the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar among others.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee however was not a participant as her name was reportedly missing from the list of speakers.
Modi's meeting came even as the country recorded it's highest single day spike in COVID-19 fatalities with 2,003 people passing away. The death toll has now risen to 11,903 after adjustments were made by Maharashtra and Delhi. As per the Health Ministry website on Wednesday afternoon, India has recorded more than 3,54,000 positive cases till date.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee however chose to opt out of the meeting. Sources had earlier said that a senior official of the state government would participate in her stead. Reportedly, this decision had been taken since there was schedule for Banerjee to speak at the meet.
Earlier reports had said that Banerjee was likely to chair a review committee meeting scheduled to be held at the secretariat around the same time.
