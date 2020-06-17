Mamata snubs PM Modi, bunks CM meeting on COVID-19

On Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories over the COVID-19 outbreak. This is the sixth such interaction and alongside discussion about the situation emerging during Unlock 1.0, the Prime Minister also spoke about the recent violent altercation between Indian and Chinese troops.

At least 20 Indian Army officials had lost their lives earlier this week in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Reacting to the same, Modi on Wednesday said that while the country wanted peace, it was capable of giving a "befitting reply". The meeting with the CMs had begun with all participants observing a 2-minute silence in honour of the slain officials.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are most important. And no one can stop protecting our country. India wants peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked," he said.