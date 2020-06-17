Priyanka Gandhi questions govt's silence over killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh, tags wrong account of PM Modi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the Narendra Modi-led government's silence over the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops.

She slammed the government and said India deserves leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote: "Our land, our sovereignty is being threatened, our soldiers and officers have been martyred, are we just going to remain silent? India deserves the truth. It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken."