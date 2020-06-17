Priyanka Gandhi questions govt's silence over killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh, tags wrong account of PM Modi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the Narendra Modi-led government's silence over the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops.
She slammed the government and said India deserves leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken.
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote: "Our land, our sovereignty is being threatened, our soldiers and officers have been martyred, are we just going to remain silent? India deserves the truth. It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken."
But, while she ended up tagging the wrong account of Modi, while adding, "Show up Narendra Modiji, it's time to stand up to China."
And soon enough, the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh became a butt of joke on Twitter after she tagged the wrong account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One user said, "India deserves an opposition that is able to tag the correct account." Another user said, "Problem to ye hai ki drama bhi sahi nhi karte. Narendra Modi ka account to sahi daal lete."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Her remarks came a day after Indian Army revealed the death of 20 army men, including officers, during a violent clash with PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.
Indian Army issued a statement on Tuesday night which read: "17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)