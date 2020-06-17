'India wants peace but...': PM Modi promises 'befitting reply' to China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the sacrifice of the jawans in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh will not be in vain. PM Modi added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.

