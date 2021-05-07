Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks increase in supply of medical oxygen for COVID-19 treatment

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to issue instructions for an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT per medical oxygen for the state.

"Considering the critical situation, I would request you to kindly have the allocation of MO reviewed and instruction issued for an immediate allocation of at least 550 MT per day of MO preferably out of the total produced MO in West Bengal," Mamata Banerjee wrote in her letter.

The CM also said that the allocation for West Bengal has been fixed at 308 MT whereas the state now requires 550 MT of medical oxygen every day.

"... Government of India has increased allocation of MO to other states, from the total production in West Bengal, during the last 10 days from 230 MT to 360 MT, keeping allocation for us constant at 308 MT per day despite its requirement of 550 MT," the CM added.

In the letter, Mamata Banerjee said that any allocation less than the requested amount will not only adversely affect the supply, but may also result in the loss of lives of patients.

"Any allocation of MO less than the requested amount, will not only adversely affect the supply of medical oxygen but may also result in loss of lives of patients in the state," the West Bengal Chief Minister stated in her letter.