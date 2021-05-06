West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi to advise concerned ministry to release due fund of eligible farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

Soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee immediately began with her duties and put in place new curbs amid risising COVID-19 cases in the state. Besides, she has also demanded for an inquiry on the post-poll violence which has created an uproar in the politics of Bengal.

Today the CM has written to the Prime Minister requesting him to "advise the concerned Ministry to release the due fund to the eligible farmers (under PM-Kisan scheme) and share the database of the 21.79 lakh farmers." Miss Banerjee in a letter to the PM reminded that she had written earlier on December 31, 2020 to the Union Minister of Agriculture (Pradhan Mantri and Farmers Welfare, on providing benefits of PM-KISAN Kisan Samman Nidhi) Scheme to the farmers of the State of West Bengal. She claimed that several communications were also made from the state's department of agriculture in the matter. However, no concrete response has yet been received from the Ministry on this, she wrote.

She informed that the state government, about five months ago, appointed State Nodal Agency (SNA), State Nodal Officer (SNO), opened two bank accounts, viz, State Notional Account and Administrative Account following operational guidelines of the scheme, the details of which were communicated to the Ministry and were acknowledged by them.