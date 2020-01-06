Mamata Banerjee has made PM Modi and HM Amit Shah restless, says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Hooghly: Trinamool Congress leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee said here on Sunday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made Prime Minister and Union Home Minister "restless" over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"Mamata Banerjee has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah restless. The movement and protest against the CAA was started from West Bengal by her and has now spread all over the nation," said Banerjee while addressing a public gathering here on Sunday.