Mamata Banerjee urges political parties, civil society to isolate BJP

"BJP is planning to take away citizenship of legal citizens. I would appeal to everybody to join hands against the BJP and isolate them every where," Banerjee said before the commencement of her 5-km-long protest march in Purulia town.

Whoever is conducting peaceful protest is being termed as anti-national, the TMC boss said.

"I will not stop my protest till the CAA is withdrawn. Just ensure that your names are there in voters list. The rest will be taken care of by me. No one will have to leave this country," she said.