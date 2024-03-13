Mamata Banerjee Disowns Younger Brother After He Opposes TMC's Pick From Howrah



West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee severed ties with her younger brother Babun on Wednesday. Mamata took this decision after Babun objected to the party's decision to renominate Prasun Banerjee for the Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

"I and my family disown all relations with Babun Banerjee," Mamata stated. Babun, who is currently in New Delhi, however, denied rumors of him joining the BJP but mentioned that he is considering running as an independent candidate for the Howrah seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I am displeased with the selection of the candidate for the Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the suitable choice. Many qualified candidates were overlooked," he expressed.

"I cannot overlook the disrespect Prasun showed towards me," he added. Prasun Banerjee, a former footballer, has been a two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah constituency.

Babun, who is one of Mamata Banerjee's younger siblings, stated that he is a registered voter in Howrah.

"I understand that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) may not agree with me. However, if necessary, I will contest independently from the Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he remarked.

When asked about speculation of him joining the BJP, he denied it. "As long as Mamata didi is around, I will never leave the party or join any other political party. Although I have connections in sports, I know several BJP leaders who are also associated with sports," he clarified.