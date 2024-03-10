 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Salutes’ CEC Arun Goel For Resigning From His Post
The West Bengal Chief Minister once again mentioned that in Bengal TMC will ‘walk alone’.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday from Trinamool Congress (TMC) public rally had mentioned that she ‘salutes’ Election Commissioner Arun Goel for resigning from his post.

“The first thing I will talk about here is that an election commissioner resigned on Saturday. News reports showed how they have tried taking over forceful control on Bengal and he (the election commissioner) didn’t accept this. We salute him from this meeting. In the name of commission, they are a blot on the reputation, working at the behest of the BJP government,” said Mamata.

Without naming former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Mamata said, “I am not attacking someone individually but talking about the system. Somebody who was sitting on the chair until recently let go of his mask fell and is now bowing down to others. He has taken away the jobs of people and now the people will give a befitting answer to them.”

article-image

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi from North Bengal’s Siliguri said that the central government sends money for MGNREGA and also mentioned that it doesn’t reach the poor people, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee termed it as ‘baseless’ claims.

“They (BJP) said they gave Rs 43,000 crore to Bengal but we siphoned it off. Modi babu, if your officers have given you these facts, verify them. We have created houses and given our share of funds,” further added Mamata.

“Bengal will become self-dependent if people give us the mandate. They won 18 MPs but did nothing in those seats. All metro projects were assigned during my tenure and now he (PM) is just inaugurating them,” slammed Mamata also taking potshots at BJP’s ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ chant.

“It is Trinamool Congress vs BJP in Bengal and we will fight alone here. Our party will contest also in Assam, UP, and Meghalaya,” added Mamata.

