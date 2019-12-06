Mamata agrees to support CAB if citizenship is given irrespective of religion

Slamming the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and its proposal for a pan-India NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that both were against the basic principles of the Constitution.

She said she would support the Bill, expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha next week, if citizenship is given to each and every refugee, irrespective of their religion.

Claiming that at least 30 people have committed suicide in the state due to panic over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) being implemented here, Banerjee said, in a secular country like India, citizenship can never be accorded on the basis of religion.

Criticising the Center for failing to control price rise and tackle slowdown, the chief minister said the BJP government has failed to revive the economic situation and is busy conducting mock fights of "Hindustan and Pakistan".