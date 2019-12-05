Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena to have a collective stance on Citizenship Amendment Bill

At times when Opposition parties are at loggerheads with the Centre over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena will have a collective stance on the issue after reaching a consensus, said Congress sources.

The Congress will discuss the issue at length with the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray to reach consensus, informed sources.

"In the Common Minimum Program (of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) it was decided that stand on national issues (Citizenship Amendment Bill) will be taken after consensus. Congress will talk to Uddhav Thackeray over it," said sources from the Congress party.