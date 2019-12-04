Union cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, sources said on Wednesday.
A bill to amend the the Citizenship Act, 1955, is likely to be introduced in the Parliament in the next two days, the sources said.
