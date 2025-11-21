Maithili Thakur's Objectionable AI-Generated Picture With PM Modi, Chirag Paswan Shared On Social Media; Bihar Police Launches Probe

Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly elected MLA Maithili Thakur has been targeted in an online malicious campaign, with certain anti-social social media handles circulating objectionable AI-generated images of her with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

A social media user named Shubham Shukla shared screenshots of the objectionable posts, allegedly uploaded by a Facebook user named “Jiddi Pawan Ahir.” The posts included AI-generated images pairing Maithili Thakur with PM Modi and Chirag Paswan as a married couple.

Sharing the images, Shubham Shukla wrote, “Name – Jiddi Pawan Ahir; Work – Defaming 25-year-old woman MLA Maithili Thakur. He is posting AI photos, sometimes with Chirag Paswan, sometimes with PM Narendra Modi.”

Tagging Bihar Police, he wrote, “Can you see these posts? So many indecent and objectionable posts are being made for the first time against a female MLA.”

The post drew widespread attention, with several users not only criticising the content insulting the BJP MLA but also demanding strict action against the accused.

A user named Rani commented, “This is a serious case of cybercrime and an insult to the dignity of a woman. Using AI on social media to create and disseminate such objectionable and fake images is extremely reprehensible. Bihar Police is requested to immediately take strict legal action under the IT Act against this individual, Stubborn Pawan Ahir. Political differences may exist, but targeting a woman’s character and dignity is unacceptable.”

“After the defeat in the Bihar elections, these people have gone even more insane. The way they are defaming Maithili Thakur—whether during the election or even after her victory—the Bihar Police should take action against them,” wrote another user.

सूचना साझा करने के लिए धन्यवाद। यदि आपके पास भी उक्त सामग्री/प्रोफ़ाइल/कोई अन्य प्रासंगिक जानकारी का सटीक URL/LINK है, तो आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने में सहायता के लिए कृपया हमारे साथ साझा करें। — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) November 21, 2025

Amid growing outrage, Bihar Police responded to the post and urged the complainant to share more information on the accused.

Commenting on the post, Bihar Police wrote, “Thank you for sharing the information. If you have the exact URL/link of the aforementioned content/profile or any other relevant information, please share it with us to assist in taking the necessary action.”