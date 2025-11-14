 Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur On Taking A Lead In Alinagar, 'Sapne Jaisa Hai' - Watch Video
Singer Maithili Thakur, who contested in the Bihar elections 2025 as a BJP candidate, is currently leading in Alinagar. While talking about taking the lead, she said, "Sapne jaisa hai. Lekin maine jo ek mahine se, campaign ke dauran, mehsoos kiya hai ke logon ki bahot zyada umeedein, aashayein mujhse jodi hui hai, toh main poori mazbooti se apne sabhi kartavyo ko nibhaane ke liye taiyaare ho."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Singer Maithili Thakur, who contested in the Bihar elections 2025 as a BJP candidate, is currently leading in Alinagar. While talking about taking the lead, she said that it is like a dream for her.

During an interaction with ANI, Maithili said, "Sapne jaisa hai. Lekin maine jo ek mahine se, campaign ke dauran, mehsoos kiya hai ke logon ki bahot zyada umeedein, aashayein mujhse jodi hui hai, toh main poori mazbooti se apne sabhi kartavyo ko nibhaane ke liye taiyaar ho (It's like a dream. But what I've realized over the past month, during the campaign, is that people have a lot of expectations and hopes from me, so I'm ready to fulfill all my duties with full strength)."

Maithili further stated that if she wins, she will do her best for her constituency. The singer also said that she won't leave her riyaz till her last breathe and as a politician she will take care of people like a daughter.

