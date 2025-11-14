Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Maithili Thakur Winning From Alinagar Seat? Check Latest Trends Here

Maithili Thakur, folk singer and BJP candidate from Alinagar, was the first to appear on the lead table as counting began for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections at 8 am on Friday (November 14). She maintained her lead as the process continued.

As per the Election Commission Of India (ECI) data, Maithili is ahead and leading by over 7,833 votes around 11:30 am.

By 11 am, the singer was leading by over 4,573 votes from the Alinagar constituency, according to Republic TV's data.

By 10:15 am, Maithili was leading with 3,794 votes. She is contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Binod Mishra for the Alinagar seat.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) struggled to make an impact in the early rounds of counting. JSP candidate Biplaw Kumar Choudhary is also trailing behind Maithili Thakur.

According to the ECI, by 10:30 am, the ruling NDA was leading in 172 seats, with BJP at 73, JD(U) at 77, LJP(RV) at 18, and HAMS at four. Meanwhile, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan was ahead in 54 seats, with RJD leading in 42, Congress in seven, and CPI(ML)(L) in five.

The BJP fielded Maithili just two days after she joined the party, replacing sitting MLA Mishri Lal Yadav, who was denied a ticket due to legal issues.

Reportedly, her election affidavit reveals assets worth nearly Rs 4 crore, with her annual income increasing from Rs 12.02 lakh to Rs 28.67 lakh over the past five years.

Bihar Election Results 2025

Bihar went to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The elections saw record voter turnout and intense campaigning from all major parties and alliances.

Counting is taking place at 46 centres across 38 districts. Saharsa has the highest number with three centres, six districts have two centres each, and the remaining 31 districts have one centre each, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The state recorded a voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in the final phase, the highest since 1951.

Most exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP.

2020 Assembly Election Results

In 2020, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) won 43 seats, BJP secured 74, and RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. Congress won 19 seats, CPI (ML)L 12 seats, and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM had claimed 5 seats.