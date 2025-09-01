 Mahoba: Lightning Triggers Blast At Stone Mine In Paswara, Two Dead, Two Injured
UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:26 AM IST
article-image
Mahoba: Lightning Triggers Blast at Stone Mine In Paswara, Two Dead, Two Injured | Representative image

A major accident occurred on Sunday evening in Paswara village of Mahoba. During stone mining, lightning struck the explosives placed in the mountain holes, triggering a sudden blast. Heavy rocks flew off with the explosion, killing workers Salim and Narayan Singh on the spot, while Hasan and Shivam sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, from where Hasan was referred to Jhansi Medical College. Panic spread among other workers, who ran for safety. Officials soon reached the site and began investigation. Reports suggest that the workers were made to work without proper safety equipment.

