Dehradun Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand; IMD Issues Red Alert

Dehradun Weather Update | Photo Credit: X

Dehradun: The city has been experiencing extremely heavy rainfall in the numerous regions of Uttarakhand as the weather has changed from the mountains to the plains. Intermittent heavy rains have been continuing for the last two to three days. The rainfall is expected to continue in numerous regions of Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Heavy rain lashes Udham Singh Nagar's Khatima pic.twitter.com/nmCgeyFo0H — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in various regions of Uttarakhand, and it will be accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. Tourists and residents are advised to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Today's weather

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is likely to be around 96 per cent. The city woke up at 05: 55 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 6: 41 PM. The wind is expected to blow from the Northeast at 5 km/h.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "... Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24-48 hours are crucial, and we all have to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on… pic.twitter.com/8a5G1jiVrF — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

A red alert has been issued in these regions

The rainfall is expected in Dehradun, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Tehri, and Almora districts. The holiday has been announced in these regions. District administrations have instructed all educational institutions to remain closed, prioritising the safety of students and staff.

What is the reason for the intense rainfall?

Uttarakhand is experiencing heavy rainfall due to a combination of factors, including a depression in India, a monsoon trough, and a recent western disturbance. According to the weather department, these systems bring moisture and uplift, leading to widespread rain, including hailstorms in some areas. Climate change is another factor that is contributing to the intensity and frequency of these events.