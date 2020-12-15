Maharashtrian vs Gujju fare? Foodies fight on Twitter

There was yet another food fight on the microblogging site Twitter, after the litti-chokha and dal baati battle, if one were to go by online chronicles. This time, it was a tussle over the comparative merits of Maharashtrian and Gujarati cuisine. Two cuisines, like all other Indian fare, which should have set mouths watering but instead, had tongues wagging.



Shorn down to the bare basics, when you are hungry, does it really matter if it is aamti/varan-bhaat, chappati/bhakri-bhaaji-loncha or rotli/bhakri-daal-shaak-athaanu on your plate? Be it puran-poli or vedmi, solkadhi or yellow kadhi, but please, make lots of it and remember, sharing is caring. Yes, Gujju daal is sweet but those with Maharashtrian friends will have heard how at the latter's homes, jaggery is used to offset the sour taste of kokum at times. Kokum is a common souring agent used by both groups.

