Three food bloggers reveal how they are acing their Insta game amid pandemic

As the world struggles to get back on it’s feet while coming to terms with COVID-19, and when everything feels slightly dystopian, it is our internet connections that are providing the saving grace. They are connecting us with the world in seconds. New stories are at our doorsteps, or let’s say finger tips, and the world of food could not be very far away.

In times like these, what brings mammoth satisfaction is cooking, and savouring the aroma of food wafting from the kitchen. When butter, chocolate, flour and white bread are the smells of safety and security. We spoke to some of India’s best known food enthusiasts, who are on top of things even in uncertain times. Using their kitchen as mini war rooms, to save you from boredom, and give you ideas and hacks on how to kill time.

These food ninjas tell us what they blog about, how they got into the medium as a form of culinary communication, and how they try and come up with chicer recipes every day, to stay on top of their games. (Self-isolation recipes anyone? Or are you in need of some homely advice on how to connect with your people as you stay home? These mini blogs are about bringing you solace and great advice during confusing times.) These guys are conjuring up enviable mental images for us online. After you are done lusting after the picture of a freakshake oozing fluffy pale cream, pretzels, and going insane on how much it can carry, perhaps you can try putting together one at home if you have say a tall milkshake glass.

Munchy Mumbai, a Mumbai based food-loving website, is all about travelling through the city and bringing you the best from the big bad city of food, Bombay. Choosing and picking what they like in terms of food, and trying to keep a pulse on crowd cravings, and trending food. Their Instagram posts are often coloured with words and contests which try to warm you up online, and keep you constantly dining out.