'Maharashtra Will Become The Last Nail In The Coffin Of The BJP's Rule At The Centre,' Says Former Governor Of J&K Satyapal Malik

Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra will become the last nail in the coffin of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule at the centre, predicted Satyapal Malik, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Malik, who was the chief guest at the 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' meeting organised by Nirdhar Maharashtracha, a collective of civil society groups, alleged that Maharashtra state assembly elections have been delayed only because the BJP is afraid of losing the state.

Statements Of Former Governor Of J&K Satyapal Malik

“Maharashtra was supposed to go for polls along with Haryana but they are afraid that they will lose. Only because of the fear of losing another state, the Vidhan Sabha elections have been delayed just like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections,” said Malik.

“They are bringing an end to agriculture and employment in the country but the people of this country will bring an end to their rule and Maharashtra will be the last nail in their coffin. I have high hopes for Maharashtra and I know that this state will show the way ahead to the country.”

Malik, who has in the past criticised the central government's reaction to the farmers’ protest and 2019 Pulwama attack, said the union government should investigate the Pulwama attack to let the people know about the truth about the martyrdom of 40 jawans.

“I publicly accepted it happened due to our errors in intelligence but the PM and the NSA asked me to keep quiet. I thought they would probe the incident but in three days, the PM made it into a poll issue seeking votes. At least now the government should investigate and disclose the truth and give justice to our lost jawans,” he added.

Former J&K Governor On Being Targeted

Malik also added that after he started questioning the government’s reaction to the Pulwama attack, he has been targeted. He said that he has been shifted to a one-room residence in Delhi while his ancestral home was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He also said that his security has been withdrawn while his associates have been booked in Jammu and their mobile phones have been seized.

About The Meeting

The meeting was also addressed by Tushar Gandhi of Hum Bharat Ke Log, Dr. Sunilam of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Shyam Dada Gaikwad of Progressive Republican Party, Ulka Mahajan of the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan and Firoze Mithiborewala of Pulwama Truth Movement.

Mahajan said, “Civil society organisations played a huge role in the last parliamentary elections. Out of 48 constituencies in Maharashtra, we worked in 23 constituencies and as a result, the INDIA alliance won on 17 of them. We are ready to step on the ground for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections and this public discussion is the first step in that direction.”

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On Vidhan Sabha Elections

Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was also present at the event, said he was confident of winning the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections and added BJP’s rule at the Centre will end on the day MVA wins Maharashtra. He alleged BJP has won 80 seats in the country through unethical ways but Mah - arashtra saved the country’s constitution.

“The Modi we see today is not what he was 10 years ago. After the last parliamentary elections, he is just a lifeless body because he knows that they could reach only 180 while the rest of them could be bagged only after the home minister started calling up district collectors. The day we win the state elections in Maharashtra will be the last day of Modi’s tenure as the prime minister. Maharashtra is a warning bell for him and after they lose here, Chandra Babu Naidu and Nitish Kumar will withdraw their support to BJP,” he said.

Taking a hit at the PM over Pulwama attack, Raut said that the 2002 Godhra riots was the first Pulwama attack in the country and the country has seen similar Pulwama attacks in his tenure.

“Although we follow Hindutva better than Modi, he had turned Gujarat into a laboratory of Hindutva. However, he has turned Maharashtra into a laboratory of corruption. He speaks of zero tolerance against corruption but has given full protection to the Maharashtra government which was formed due to corruption,” he added.