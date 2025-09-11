'I am Alive, Unhurt': Delhi Woman Who Crashed New Thar Out Of Mahindra Showroom, Slams Fake Death Reports - VIDEO

Delhi: A video from outside a Mahindra showroom in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar has gone viral, showing a Thar overturning after falling from a height of 15 feet. The incident occurred when a woman accidentally drove the vehicle through a glass wall and off the first floor of the showroom.

Following the viral video, several reports emerged claiming the woman had been severely injured, with some even falsely claiming that she had died. However, 29-year-old Maani Pawar has now dismissed all such rumours and spoken out about the incident.

In a video message, Pawar said: "I, along with my entire family, was inside the car. Whatever happened, only we can truly understand."

She urged people not to create or spread false videos about the incident.

"My family, along with the showroom salesman, was present inside the car at the time of the incident. The car was at high RPM, the salesman had already told us, suddenly accelerated, and plunged down, overturning," she explained.

"Once the car fell, all three of us exited through the front door, and none of us sustained any injuries. I am very much alive, so please stop spreading fake videos," she added. She urged people not to share fake news for the sake of views.

Maani Pawar, 29, from Ghaziabad, had just purchased the ₹27 lakh Mahindra Thar with her husband Pradeep when the incident occurred around 5 pm. Following the purchase, a traditional puja was performed inside the showroom.

As part of the ritual, Pawar was required to drive the vehicle’s front wheel over a lemon, a customary practice for blessing a new car. However, she accidentally pressed the accelerator too hard, causing the car to crash through the showroom’s glass wall and plunge 15 feet to the ground below.