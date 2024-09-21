J-K: 'Our priority is to restore statehood,' says Congress President Kharge

(File) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge |

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Saturday that the priority of Congress is to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the State has never been changed to Union Territory before.

"The state has never been changed to Union Territory. We are asking, why have you not given statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, you have all the power, then why are they doing it?" congress president Kharge asked BJP, while addressing a press conference in Jammu.

"...We have declared seven guarantees. Our priority is to restore statehood to J&K. The second guarantee is to provide a health insurance scheme that will provide coverage of Rs 25 lakh to every family in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further describing Congress Party's promises for Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "A monthly benefit of Rs 3,000 will be given to women heads of families. An interest-free loan of Rs 5 lakh will also be given to women...OBCs to get their rights as enshrined in the Constitution... 1 lakh jobs are vacant when we come into power will notify them immediately..."

He accused BJP of not doing anything for Union Territory.

"BJP said they would give 5 lakh jobs but they have been here for 5 years but they have not done anything," Kharge said.

On being asked about BJP leader Devinder Rana's statement of NC leader Omar Abdullah meeting BJP he said that was past now we are in alliance.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in seven districts.

According to Election Commission data, the voting percentage was 61.13 per cent till 11.30 pm.

Voting started across 24 seats at 7 am today, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region. The voting was peaceful.

Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 per cent followed by Ramban at 70.55 per cent, Doda at 71.34 per cent, Kulgam at 62.60 per cent, Anantnag at 57.84 per cent and Shopian at 55.96 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an interesting contest with several political parties and independents in the fray. National Congress and Congress have allied, though they are also in friendly contest on some seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders have held hectic campaigns to boost the prospects of their party candidates.

Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Votes will be counted on October 8.